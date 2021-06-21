Here's what to know about the sale and discharge of fireworks in the City of Wellington

This is a reminder that the sale and discharge of fireworks in the City of Wellington begin on July 1st and runs to July 4th. The hourly sale runs through each day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Discharge of fireworks from July 1-3 can be done between 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and for July 4th it can be done from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Bottle rockets are considered illegal and discharging of any firework from city streets is prohibited. The City hopes for everyone to enjoy the celebration, be safe, have fun and clean up all firework trash.

For those who don't want to worry about purchasing or discharging fireworks, Wellington will celebrate the Fourth of July with their annual fireworks display at Hagris Creek Watershed Park. The firework show will start a bit after dusk.

If there are any questions or concerns, you should contact the Wellington Police Department at 620-326-3331.