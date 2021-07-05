Picnic in the Park on Wednesday includes dog wash, free snow cones and much more

The Kansas Wheat Festival has begun and Wellington has many events for the next few days that people can enjoy.

Wellington started the Medallion Hunt on Monday, June 28, but it has already been found by Jasmine Harmon, Hunter Harmon, Nicole Eldridge and Eli Eldridge on Wednesday, June 30.

On Tuesday, July 7, the official start date for the Kansas Wheat Festival, there are three events happening. There's the White Cup Art Contest at No. 7 Coffee House on 115 S. Washington Ave., the Wheat Display at 209 S. Washington Ave. and the Harvest Photo Display at the Sumner County Economic Development.

On Wednesday, there are many events going on in Wellington, including the three on Tuesday. However, the new activities will include the Movie Themed Sidewalk Chalking, free matinee at the Wellington Regent Theatre, 4-H Exhibits and Baked Goods Sale. Downtown Art Exhibit and Ottaway Carnival.

The biggest event of the day on Wednesday will be the Picnic in the Park at Sellers Park, 601 E. Harvey Ave. There will be a Food Truck Fundraiser Meal, Kansas Coin Dig, free snow cones, a Dog Wash Fundraiser for the Wellington Humane Society, an on-stage lineup and more.

Percentage of proceeds bought in the Food Truck Fundraiser Meal will go to Food Bank D&L. There's no appointment needed for the dog wash. Just bring your dog to have them washed for $20. All proceeds help the shelter animals.

The lineup includes the sesquicentennial tribute, presentation of the Wellington City Flag and the Medallion winner, announcement of the 2021 Wheat Show winner, 4-H Cookie Jar Auction, dancing and a lip-sync contest.

The Picnic in the Park starts at 6 p.m. and will conclude at 8 p.m. Those who attend the event are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, an appetite and be ready to have fun.