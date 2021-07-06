Driver fails to yield and causes a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries

On July 4, 2021, at 3:25 p.m., Sumner County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury accident in the 500 Block of East 90th Ave.

When deputies arrived, they observed a Black 2008 GMC Sierra resting on its side in the median between 90th Ave and West Road. At the intersection of the merge lane onto 90th Ave was a blue 2006 Ford Mustang. Both vehicles were destroyed.

The driver of the GMC was traveling East in the 500 block of East 90th Ave when he observed the Ford Mustang entering 90th Ave. from the merge lane of West Road intending to travel westbound.

The driver of the Mustang did not yield to the truck and nearly hit the GMC head-on. The driver of the GMC sustained cuts but refused treatment. His passenger also received cuts and was transported to the hospital by Mulvane EMS.

The driver of the Mustang admitted to failing to yield the right of way and struck the GMC truck. He sustained several cuts but refused treatment. His three passengers also received cuts, one of them was transported to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mustang was issued an NTA for Failure to yield the right of way. The driver of the GMC was issued an NTA for Violations of Restrictions.