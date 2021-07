Weekly Wellington Fire/EMS Report: June 28th - July 4th

Reports of emergencies, accidents, fires and other incidents are reported by the Wellington Fire/EMS Department.

Monday, June 28

1:44 AM Medical Transfer 1300 block North A

2:24 AM Medical Emergency 900 block N. Blaine

4:04 AM Vehicle Accident 700 block S. Oxford

7:12 AM Medical Emergency 1000 block College

9:38 AM Vehicle Accident Kansas Turnpike

10:36 AM Medical Emergency 400 block South C

11:32 AM Medical Transfer 1300 block North A

11:34 AM Medical Transfer 1300 block North A

4:57 PM Medical Transfer 1300 block North A

5:47 PM Medical Emergency Kansas Turnpike

8:30 PM Good Intent Call 400 block N. Elm

Tuesday, June 29

4:59 AM Medical Transfer 1300 block North A

12:19 PM Medical Emergency 600 block Delrose

3:42 PM Lift Assist 600 block Delrose

7:35 PM Medical Emergency 200 block E. 20th

9:44 PM Medical Emergency 1100 block North A

Wednesday, June 30

10:48 AM Lift Assist 800 block E. Harvey

11:22 AM Medical Emergency 400 block South C

1:47 PM Lift Assist 800 block E. Harvey

4:45 PM Lift Assist 800 block E. Harvey

5:16 PM Medical Emergency 200 block E. 20th

5:21 PM Medical Trauma Oxford

6:14 PM Good Intent Call 110th S. & US 81

8:37 PM Structure Fire 900 block E. 50th N.

10:21 PM Investigate Odor 1000 block S. Washington

11:11 PM Medical Transfer 1300 block North A

Thursday, July 1

4:01 AM Medical Alarm 400 block South C

5:43 AM Medical Emergency 800 block N. Woodlawn

6:34 AM Lift Assist 400 block South C

8:06 AM Medical Transfer 1300 block North A

12:45 PM Medical Trauma Oxford

5:14 PM Medical Transfer 1300 block North A

6:04 PM Medical Trauma 2200 block North H

Friday, July 2

5:55 AM Lift Assist 600 block Delrose

8:14 AM Lift Assist 400 block South C

9:54 AM Medical Emergency 300 block South G

3:09 PM Medical Emergency 400 block South C

3:41 PM Medical Emergency 200 block E. 20th

5:46 PM Medical Trauma 900 block W. Lincoln

9:35 PM Medical Transfer 1300 block North A

Saturday, July 3

12:29 AM Medical Trauma 1500 block Edgewood

4:08 AM Medical Transfer 1300 block North A

4:19 AM Medical Trauma 300 block S. Jefferson

5:11 AM Medical Emergency 400 block South H

6:40 AM Medical Transfer 1300 block North A

8:40 AM Medical Transfer 1300 block North A

11:39 AM Vehicle Accident Harvey & Park

5:21 PM Medical Emergency 1300 block Michigan

7:50 PM Vehicle Accident US 160 & Edwards

10:44 PM Vehicle Accident Kansas Turnpike

11:52 PM Medical Transfer 1300 block North A

Sunday, July 4

12:17 AM Medical Emergency 700 block E. Botkin

12:58 AM Medical Transfer 1300 block North A

7:34 AM Fire Alarm 1700 block E. 16th

9:20 AM Medical Emergency 400 block South C

1:06 PM Medical Emergency 500 block North C

3:25 PM Vehicle Accident 90th North & US 81

8:59 PM Firework Standby 1500 block N. Keyes

10:07 PM Medical Transfer 1300 block North A

11:00 PM Medical Trauma 400 block N. Woodlawn

11:08 PM Fireworks on fire 200 block North G

11:40 PM Medical Emergency Oxford