Wellington Police Bulletin from July 2-5, includes a domestic battery, DUI and accident
Reports of arrests, responses, investigations, accidents and others are reported by the Wellington Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed.
Friday, July 2
1:15 a.m. Officers responded to a Civil Problem in the 1300 blk E. Lincoln Ave, city.
7:50 a.m. Barbara M. Kelley, WF, 53, City, was issued a Notice to Appear for Disobeyed Stop Sign.
8:00 a.m. Officers investigated Lewd and Lascivious Behavior in the 900 blk W. 7th St, city.
9:00 a.m Officers responded to a Runaway Juvenile in the 1000 blk E. 16th St, city.
12:35 p.m. Officers responded to a Runaway Juvenile in the 1000 blk E. 16th St, city.
1:29 p.m. Officers investigated a Civil Problem in the 100 blk W. Botkin St, city.
1:44 p.m. Officers investigated Suspicious Activity in the 800 blk S. Woodlawn Ave, city.
2:40 p.m. Officers investigated an Accident in the 800 blk E. Lincoln Ave, city.
4:21 p.m. Officers investigated a Private Property Accident in the 1100 blk W. 8th St, city.
4:25 p.m. Officers investigated a Juvenile Problem in the 1000 blk W. Lincoln Ave, city.
5:23 p.m. Officers investigated a Private Property Accident in the 2000 blk E. 16th St, city.
6:00 p.m. Timothy T. Clemons, WM, 21, City, was issued a Notice to Appear for Expired Registration and No Proof of Insurance.
Saturday, July 3
1:53 a.m. Officers responded to a Juvenile Problem in the 1100 blk W. 4th St, city.
4:16 a.m. Officers investigated a Battery in the 300 blk S. Jefferson Ave, city.
9:00 a.m. Officers took a Found Property Report in the 1300 blk W. Western Ave, city.
9:01 a.m. Officers assisted with a Civil Problem in the 1500 blk W. Harvey Ave, city.
11:23 a.m. Officers took a Suspicious Activity Report in the 500 blk E. Harvey Ave, city.
11:27 a.m. Injury Accident involving a vehicle driven by Douglas G. Smith, WM, 75, City, a parked and unoccupied vehicle.
11:27 a.m. Douglas G. Smith, WM, 75, City, was issued a Notice to Appear for Inattentive Driving.
5:04 p.m. Officers responded to a Disturbance in the 900 blk W. 7th St, city
9:15 p.m. Officers investigated Suspicious Activity in the 300 blk E. Mill St, city.
9:25 p.m. Officers took a Suspicious Activity Report in the 1000 blk E. Mill St, city.
9:53 p.m. Officers investigated Suspicious Activity in the 900 blk W. 7th St, city.
10:21 p.m. Officers assisted an Outside Agency in the 600 blk N. Morningside Dr, city.
11:00 p.m. Melissa J. Elliott, WF, 46, City, was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery.
11:39 p.m. Officers investigated Suspicious Activity in the 1100 blk N. A St, city.
11:46 p.m. Officers responded to a Juvenile Problem in the 900 blk S. Washington Ave, city.
Sunday, July 4
10:15 p.m. Joshua T. Blair, WM, 31, City, was arrested and charged with DUI, Driving while Suspended, and Driving the Wrong Way down a One Way.
11:08 p.m. Officers responded to a Mental Subject in the 100 blk E. Maple St, city.
11:40 p.m. Officers assisted an Outside Agency in the 100 blk E. Maple St, Oxford.
Monday, July 5
12:15 a.m. Officers responded to a Mental Subject in the 1000 blk W. 8th St, city.
12:21 a.m. Officers responded to a Mental Subject in the 300 blk N. A St, city.
2:53 a.m. Officers took a Suspicious Activity Report in the 400 blk S. C St, city.
8:21 a.m. Officers assisted with a Civil Problem in the 1400 blk N. A St, city.
10:53 a.m. Officers took a Misc. Report in the 800 blk N. G St, city.
12:00 p.m. Officers took a Criminal Damage to Property Report in the 2000 blk N. H St, city.
4:16 p.m. Officers took a Suspicious Activity Report in the 900 blk W. 7th St, city.
7:56 p.m. Officers responded to a Juvenile Problem in the 1000 blk W. Shady Lane Ct, city.
9:29 p.m. Officers responded to a Juvenile Problem in the 1100 blk S. Jefferson Ave, city.