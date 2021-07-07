Captain Mike Westmoreland has been promoted to undersheriff after Mike Brandon retires

On Wednesday, June 30, Undersheriff Mike Brandon retired from the Sumner County Sheriff's Office. The next day, Captain Mike Westmoreland was promoted and appointed to the open position.

Westmoreland is approaching six years with Sumner County and has 28 years of total experience. "I'm excited and ready for the challenge," said newly appointed Undersheriff Mike Westmoreland.

His responsibilities won't change much, but he will oversee three divisions: Detention, Patrol and Investigations. Westmoreland will still take on additional duties.