Kansas Wheat Festival Parade will take spectators on a trip 'Through the Decades'

Continuing the Sumner County and Wellington dual Sesquicentennial celebrations, the Kansas Wheat Festival has expanded the annual parade to include floats from numerous surrounding Sumner County communities.

The theme for the parade this year is “Traveling Through the Decades”.

The parade line-up begins at 7 p.m., Friday, July 9, in front of City Hall, 317 South Washington and the parade route continues north on Washington to 8th Street.

Entries include a number of area businesses and organizations, numerous antique tractors, an all-electric vehicle, the Midian Shriners Rock Hard Krawlers, several horse and rider groups, fire engines and more.

“We are thrilled at the number of entries this year,” said Tonya Chancellor, Parade Coordinator. “This is a huge part of the Kansas Wheat Festival and it’s really special to have so many other communities joining us. The community floats will even be led by their respective local mayors.”

Wellington High School will be well represented with multiple cheering squads performing as well as the Big Red Marching Machine Band in the line-up.

“This is a great way for Sumner County communities to gather to celebrate not only a successful wheat harvest but also our 150th Anniversary,” said Valerie Earl, Executive Director, Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce. “As the Wheat Capital of the World, we are honored to host this state-wide celebration.”