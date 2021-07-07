2-year-old Cooper Greene has a rare blood disorder; his parents are asking for help

Cooper Greene, an energetic Wellington 2-year-old boy, is known to light up the lives of everyone around him. However, over two months ago, he developed swelling in the lymph nodes on his neck. —

After many doctor's visits, scans, and blood work, Greene has been tentatively diagnosed with a histiocytic disorder.

Histiocytic diseases are rare blood disorders that occur when there is an over-production of white blood cells known as histiocytes, which can lead to organ damage and tumor formation.

Cooper's disease is very rare. He has been under the care of an oncologist in Wichita and a team at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston is also reviewing his case.

He will also be undergoing testing at Children's Mercy in Kansas City this week to rule out several other disease processes, including lymphoma.

Katie Casner is organizing the fundraiser on behalf of the Greene family on GoFundMe. The page is titled "Cooper's Crusade" and their goal is $10,000.

The page has reached over $6,000 from a total of 90 donations.

The family is asking if anyone can contribute toward the expenses that Greene's parents, Lane and Autumn, are encountering. They would appreciate your continued prayers, thoughts, and well wishes.