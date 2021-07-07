Wellington Police Bulletin from Tuesday, July 6, includes criminal trespass and disturbance
Reports of arrests, responses, investigations, accidents and others are reported by the Wellington Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed.
7:20 p.m. on July 5th, Silvia Y. Cantarero, WF, 37, City, was issued a Notice to Appear for Dog At Large.
Tuesday, July 6
8:21 a.m. Officers investigated Criminal Threat in the area of N. Clark Ave, city.
10:30 a.m. Officers investigated an Animal Bite in the 800 blk N. Woodlawn Ave, city.
2:08 p.m. Officers assisted an Outside Agency in the City.
2:30 p.m. Officers responded to a Trespass in the 300 blk N. A St, city.
3:30 p.m. Officers conducted a Welfare Check in the 900 blk N. Woodlawn Ave, city.
7:24 p.m. Officers investigated a Criminal Trespass in the 300 blk N. A St, city.
8:15 p.m. Officers responded to a Juvenile Problem in the 1000 blk E. 16th St, city.
8:54 p.m. Officers took a Lost Property Report in the 1400 blk N. Stewart St, city.
11:14 p.m. Officers responded to a Disturbance in the 200 blk E. Lincoln Ave, city