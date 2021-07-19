Wellington Police Weekend Bulletin: July 16 - July 18 includes DUI, theft and speeding

Reports of arrests, responses, investigations, accidents and others are reported by the Wellington Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed.

Friday, July 16

8:44 a.m. Officers investigated a burglary in the 800 block W. Harvey, Wellington.

10:39 a.m. Officers assisted an outside agency in the 200 block N. C, Wellington.

12:53 p.m. Officers investigated criminal damage to property in the 600 block N. Morningside Dr, Wellington.

4:38 p.m. Dylan R. Logan-Easter, 24, Wellington was issued a notice to appear for theft.

5:08 p.m. Officers took a suspicious activity report in the 400 block S. C, Wellington.

7;00 p.m. Officers took a suspicious activity report in the 1100 block E. Harvey, Wellington.

Saturday, July 17

6:49 a.m. Officers investigated criminal damage to property in the 1400 block E. Harvey, Wellington.

8:38 a.m. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block S. Jefferson, Wellington.

9:55 a.m. Officers took a report of a missing person in the area of 15 and B, Wellington. The subject was located.

12:38 p.m. Officers investigated furnishing alcohol to a minor in the 1200 block E. 16th, Wellington.

12:38 p.m. Kristi E. Whaley, 51, Wellington was issued a notice to appear for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

1:40 p.m. Officers took a miscellaneous report in the 1100 block W. 8th, Wellington.

2:15 p.m. Officers investigated furnishing alcohol to a minor in the 1500 block W. Harvey, Wellington.

7:16 p.m. Officers took a civil matter report in the 100 block N. A, Wellington.

9:12 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 400 block S. Olive, Wellington.

9:31 p.m. Juvenile female, 17, Wellington was issued a notice to appear for speeding 57 mph in a 45 mph zone (radar) and illegal registration.

9:45 p.m. Juvenile female, 14, Wellington was issued a notice to appear for speeding 67 mph in a 45 mph zone and driver’s license violation.

Sunday, July 18, 2021

3:06 a.m. Officers investigated a domestic battery and criminal damage to property in the 800 block W. 8th, Wellington.

9:09 a.m. Officers responded to a neighbor dispute in the 800 block N. Woodlawn, Wellington.

3:48 p.m. Officers took a suspicious activity report in the 400 block W. 16th, Wellington.

8:30 p.m. Officers responded to a civil matter in the 700 block S. H, Wellington.

9:19 p.m. Graysen L. DeJarnett, 23, Wellington was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended, and transporting an open container.

9:39 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block N. C, Wellington.

11:28 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic family dispute in the 300 block S. Jefferson, Wellington.