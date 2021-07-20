Latest Sumner County COVID-19 update shows cases have been on the rise since mid-July

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise. Since Wednesday, July 14, Sumner County has had 12 confirmed cases.

Sumner County has reached a total of 2,277 cases. The state of Kansas has been on the rise with COVID-19 cases. Kansas has totaled 324,187 confirmed cases with 11,364 being hospitalized and 5,198 deaths.

In the last couple of months, there have been 39 cases in March, 38 cases in April and 35 cases in May. In June 2021, there were 32 cases reported; this would be the lowest amount since June 2020.

More:Latest Butler County COVID-19 update shows cases have been on the rise since mid-July

Sumner County in July 2021 has a total of 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The state of Kansas has reopened and there are no mask restrictions, including for unvaccinated people. However, the state of Kansas encourages citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine.