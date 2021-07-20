Hargis Watershed has been closed by Wellington staff members due to blue-green algae outbreak

According to the staff in the City of Wellington, all water activities are prohibited until further notice due to blue-green algae being presenting at Hargis Watershed.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reached out to Wellington about the algae concern. City staff members viewed the blue-green algae for themselves and noticed the worst of the outbreak on the west side.

The park will remain open, but fishing, boating or any activities dealing with the water is prohibited. Wellington staff members have said to keep your pets away from the watershed.

Anyone, including animals, that come in contact with blue-green algae can cause illness. Toxic blooms can kill livestock and animals that drink the water.

Exposure to blue-green algae can cause skin rashes, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, throat irritation, allergic reactions and breathing difficulties.

If a pet is exposed to the algae, the toxins can cause illness to death within minutes.

There's no timetable for when water activities can resume. More information on blue-green algae can be found on the KDHE website.