The 15-day application period for the vacancy on the Planning Commission has begun

The application period for the vacancy on the Planning Commission has begun for a 15-day period to 5 p.m. on August 11, 2021. The appointment will be for the remainder of the term, which expires on April 30, 2022. This position shall reside inside the corporate limits of the city.

The Planning Commission establishes regulations restricting the use of land and the locations of buildings and structures within the city. This includes restricting the height and bulk of buildings and structures, the area of yards, courts, and other places surrounding them, and restricting the density of the city’s population.

Each of the nine members of the Planning Commission, two of which shall reside outside of, but within the three miles of the corporate limits of the city, is appointed by the mayor, with the consent of the City Council, and serves a four-year term. The Planning Commission meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

Anyone interested in being considered for an appointment for the position should submit an application to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on August 11, 2021. Applications submitted will be considered by the governing body.

The application form is available in the City Clerk’s Office or is available on the city website (www.cityofwellington.net) on the Board and Commissions page.

For questions or additional information, please contact Heidi Theurer, City Clerk/Finance Director; phone 620-326-2811.