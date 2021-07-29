Bob, a cuddly and sweet cat, is the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

This handsome guy is Bob and he's 15 years old. His owner passed away and he suddenly found himself with the Humane Society, scared and sick.

The Wellington Humane Society treated him for an upper respiratory infection and he's doing a lot better now.

Bob is just starting to warm up to us but still grieves for his former owner. He slowly opened up to being around other cats but loves to sit back and judge them all.

He is a very sweet cuddly man who would love to be able to come to cozy up with you.

Fill out an application on the Wellington Humane Society website if you think that Bob is your man. Then come down to the Humane Society during open hours to fall in love.