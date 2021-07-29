Water activities will remain prohibited at Hargis Watershed after KDHE cell count results

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) conducted a test at the Hargis Watershed in Wellington to determine the cell count due to the blue-green algae issue.

Results from the July 26 test conducted say the cell count is 305,938, which exceeds the limit of 250,000 for a warning to be posted.

There was a visual inspection of the water today and the City says "the conditions are getting better but there is still algae visible in several locations."

Since the algae can be extremely dangerous to small children and pets, the facility will remain closed to any water activities, including fishing, until further testing is conducted and KDHE lifts any advisories.

Water activities at Hargis Watershed have been prohibited since July 20.