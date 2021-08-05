Cowley College Board of Trustees approves student housing project on Sumner Campus

The Cowley College Board of Trustees held a meeting on Wednesday and have approved Conco Construction to begin the design and engineering phase for the Student Housing Project on the Sumner Campus.

Approval of the design and engineering will allow for an expedited construction delivery schedule, as well as additional time to manage the design impact on construction cost. The cost which is not to exceed $84,500 includes the first month of architectural design and engineering, Geotech report, certified survey, planting, and civil engineering.

Also, during the special meeting, the Board approved the minutes from the July 19 meeting and approved a 2021-2022 amended operating budget of $25,317,010.

Lastly, two executive sessions were held to discuss non-elected personnel, regarding professional negotiations, pursuant to the exception for discussion relating to non-elected personnel for a total of 25 minutes.

