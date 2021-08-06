Augusta Park Advisory Board will discuss potential design concepts for new skatepark

After receiving much feedback from a survey earlier this year, the City of Augusta has created two different preliminary designs for a new skatepark.

The skatepark design had to fit in the city's budget of $75,000 and each design totals 4,500 square feet at Bill Reed Park, which is next to Lincoln Elementary School. The area will look to fit about 20 users at one time.

Design option 1

Design option 2

The Augusta Park Advisory Board is meeting at 6 p.m. at Augusta City Hall on August 11th to discuss the preliminary concepts and schedule a community input meeting in the coming weeks to discuss and tweak these options to the city's liking.