Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at Cowley College's Sumner Campus

The Sumner County Health Department and Cowley County Community College will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Cowley College - Sumner Campus.

People can get the vaccine on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with no appointments necessary.

The vaccines available will be Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. These are free vaccines and will be available for anyone 18 or older.

Those who go to the Cowley College - Sumner Campus should head to the community room.