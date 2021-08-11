The death of a 14-year old El Dorado child remains "undetermined" by medical examiners

The El Dorado Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying what happened on April 29, 2020, in a death of a 14-year old.

The incident in April happened on S. Star St. in El Dorado, where police officers were dispatched on a report of a 14-year old with a gunshot wound to the head. The juvenile was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Through the initial investigation, it was discovered that several juveniles had burglarized an abandoned house where firearms and ammunition had been discarded. One of the firearms stolen was used in the fatal shooting.

It was initially reported to investigators that this shooting was a possible suicide, however, with information from the Sedgwick County Medical Examiner and tips from the public, the death has been ruled “undetermined.”

Investigators have continuously followed up leads provided by the community and have received assistance from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

This case has remained open since the shooting has occurred as it has yet to be resolved.

Anyone with information should contact the El Dorado Police Department or El Dorado Crime Stoppers.

The death of a 14-year old child in El Dorado back in April 2020 remains unsolved.