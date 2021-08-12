Owners have until Aug. 27 to collect remaining Wellington Time Capsule items
Greg Williams
Wellington Daily News
After revealing what was inside the 1971 Time Capsule in Wellington, Sumner County has made the following items available for pick-up.
Sumner County Courthouse will hold these items until August 27. If these people are unavailable to pick their items up, Sumner County can mail certain items if necessary. You would have to call them at 620-326-3395.
Please review the list below to see what is remaining to be collected.
- Brown, Robyn & Roger Brown
- Clark, William Ted
- Creed, Patsy (Family of)
- Dowd, Norman/Deedra Dowd
- Duran, Virginia Diane Gregory
- Elks Lodge
- Feaster, Mrs. J.P. Feaster
- Feaster, Stephen & Phillip Feaster
- Feaster, Stephen 7 Phillip
- Foulks Family
- Gift, Tammy & Eugene
- Glaser, Jon A.
- Grandchildren of Gerald Rogers
- Hepler, Helen Louise (Smith)
- Hill, Christopher Richard
- Hollis, Kris Allan
- Howdson, Merle (Family)
- Immanuel Baptist Church
- Nettleton, Pastor Norman
- Packard, Bryan (Family)
- Quinn, Stephen Knowles
- Randle, Blake or Jaden
- Riecker, Joyce
- Rogers Grandchildren, Mrs. F.M. Rogers
- Schiller, Adriann (Kelly) Family
- Stewart, John T. III (Family)
- Totten, Melvin & Betty
- Totten, Shari Diane
- Turner, Vergel & Bonnie (Family)
- Watts, Jon & James
- Wortley, LeeAnn
- Wright, Elizabeth & Timberlyn
- Wright, L. Richard
