Owners have until Aug. 27 to collect remaining Wellington Time Capsule items

After revealing what was inside the 1971 Time Capsule in Wellington, Sumner County has made the following items available for pick-up.

Sumner County Courthouse will hold these items until August 27. If these people are unavailable to pick their items up, Sumner County can mail certain items if necessary. You would have to call them at 620-326-3395.

Please review the list below to see what is remaining to be collected.

Brown, Robyn & Roger Brown Clark, William Ted Creed, Patsy (Family of) Dowd, Norman/Deedra Dowd Duran, Virginia Diane Gregory Elks Lodge Feaster, Mrs. J.P. Feaster Feaster, Stephen & Phillip Feaster Feaster, Stephen 7 Phillip Foulks Family Gift, Tammy & Eugene Glaser, Jon A. Grandchildren of Gerald Rogers Hepler, Helen Louise (Smith) Hill, Christopher Richard Hollis, Kris Allan Howdson, Merle (Family) Immanuel Baptist Church Nettleton, Pastor Norman Packard, Bryan (Family) Quinn, Stephen Knowles Randle, Blake or Jaden Riecker, Joyce Rogers Grandchildren, Mrs. F.M. Rogers Schiller, Adriann (Kelly) Family Stewart, John T. III (Family) Totten, Melvin & Betty Totten, Shari Diane Turner, Vergel & Bonnie (Family) Watts, Jon & James Wortley, LeeAnn Wright, Elizabeth & Timberlyn Wright, L. Richard

