Caldwell's "Back to School Bash" canceled due to possible COVID-19 exposure involving students

Due to a possible COVID-19 exposure in the Caldwell community involving a number of students enrolled in the district, the Back to School Bash scheduled for this evening has been canceled.

This afternoon USD 360 found out about the development and because they want to start the school year out as safely for students and staff, they believe this is the best decision at this time.

All school supplies for elementary students will be distributed on the first day of school in their classrooms. Middle school and high school students that need supplies will also get their items on the first day of school.

If you would like to get school supplies before the first day of school, you can still pick those up at the Caldwell Pharmacy during business hours on Monday through Friday.

