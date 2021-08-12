Powder and String Outfitters becomes the newest member of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes its newest member - Powder and String Outfitters.

Powder and String Outfitters is the newest downtown business to join the Chamber and is located at 110 N. Washington Ave., next to The Dore and Gold Corner.

The family-owned business offers hunting and personnel defense weapons and goods. Powder and String Outfitters has a wide inventory of firearms and optics that includes business offers in Custom Gunsmith and Engraver.

Powder and String Outfitters has achieved status as a Master Dealer for Glock, Ruger & Smith & Wesson. They also are authorized dealers for Leupold, Versacarry Holsters, Alien Gear Holsters & Colt.

The business has their LEO & First Responders covered by being Blue Line Dealers for Smith & Wesson, Shadow Systems & Sig Sauer. In addition to having their FFL & handling transfers, they also have our SOT so we can assist you with any of your NFA needs.