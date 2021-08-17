Wellington Sailfish finish season breaking 52 records, sending 3 swimmers to Championships

The 44 swimmers that made up the Wellington Sailfish team proved their level of commitment brought a lot of success this season.

Not only did they show up to practice each day, encouraged one another, and celebrated the small wins like a new personal best time or trying a new event, they also broke a combined 52 records across the season.

The Sailfish also sent three swimmers to the Missouri Valley Championship in Columbia, MO, and one swimmer all the way to Central Zones in Westmont, IL.

To celebrate the end of a successful summer swim season, the Wellington Sailfish held their awards banquet on Tuesday, August 10th at the Wellington Family Aquatic Center.

There was a mix of excitement in the air--for pizza, for awards, and most importantly, time to celebrate all they had accomplished.

"This year our team was able to have a normal summer swim season and it was amazing to watch our swim family grow together," said Swim Team President Tawnya Ybarra.

Awards were given to highlight the success of the Wellington Sailfish both in and out of the water with recognitions for first-year swimmers, largest time cuts, highest point earners, records broken, and honors for team spirit, coach's choice, and the Sailfish Award.

Team Awards for the 2021 Season:

Sailfish Award: Aubrey Hunt

Spirit Award: Noah McComb

Overall Big Time Cut Award: Georgia Shinliver with 205.06 seconds

Overall High Point Award: Alara Wilson and Duke Shinliver, both with a perfect season record and 108 points

Coach's Choice Awards: Georgia Shinliver, Caroline Mott, Abbigail Ybarra, Emiley Anderson, and Will Mott

1st year Boy Swimmer: Truman Zeka

1st year Girl Swimmer: Meryn Metzen

Boys Big Time Cut Awards:

8 & Under: Duke Shinliver with 95.44 seconds

9-10: Owen Camblin with 101.15 seconds

11-12: Kenneth Dockery with 78.21 seconds

13-14: Ralphie Cornejo with 80.83 seconds

Girls Big Time Cut Awards:

8 & Under: Britney Farley with 191 seconds

9-10: Raynee Miller with 105.5 seconds

11-12: Emmalee Burden with 138.21 seconds

13-14: Ellie McComb with 73.72 seconds

15 -18: Ava Hawks with 17.73 seconds

Boys High Point Awards:

8 & Under: Lane Metzen with 18 points

9-10: Owen Camblin with 106 points

11-12: Bentley Blunk with 30 points

13-14: Hank Shinliver with 85 points

Girls High Point Awards:

8 & Under: Olivia Wilson with 86 points

9-10: Raynee Miller with 74 points

11-12: Abbigail Ybarra with 38 points

13-14: Ellie McComb with 38 points

15-18: Jensen Lynnes with 87 points

Owen Camblin (Boys 9-10) set 19 records, Alara Wilson (Girls 11-12) set 15 records, and Jensen Lynnes (Girls 15-18) set 11 records. These same three swimmers also went on to represent their year-round swim teams at the Missouri Valley Championships and tallied nine medals.

While a very successful swim season wrapped up at MV Championships for Wilson and Lynnes, Owen Camblin was invited to represent the Missouri Valley at Central Zones in Westmont, I, on August 6-8.

Zones bring teams of swimmers from 8 different states: Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri. This opportunity allowed Camblin to be a part of the team of only five boys 10 and under selected to represent the Missouri Valley and he took full advantage.

Camblin placed 10th out of 15 swimmers in the 100 back (0.8-second cut) and 200 IM (6-second cut) and he brought home a ninth-place medal in the 50 back. Additionally, Camblin swan on two relays, both of which placed fifth and helped the MV-Team finish third overall.