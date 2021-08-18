Here's how to win the battle and protect your lawn from an armyworm feeding frenzy

If your yard looks like it's dying or isn't in the best shape, you could be having an armyworm problem.

Armyworms are these one-inch caterpillars that can destroy yards quickly.

These insects feed on vegetables and other plants when food is scarce. They will eventually become moths, but it's their worm-like larvae stage that causes the most damage to make your lawn look like a wasteland.

Homeowners can keep armyworms away by spraying pesticides on their yard. However, these pesticides are starting to become hard to find.

Wellington retailers like Orscheln's and Mill Creek Lumber quickly sell out of their pesticides. Then, lawn care businesses, have been working around the clock to contain these small insects.

If you suspect you have any armyworms eating your lawn, one of the safest ways to treat your lawn is using bacillus thuringiensis (BT).

Spray the BT on the lawn or plant. The armyworms will eat the BT and eventually die. BT minimizes potential damage to any beneficial insects as this is most effective on caterpillars.

With large infestations, you might want to consider getting a product containing bifenthrin such as Ortho Bug-B-Gone among others. These are available in containers you attach to the end of your hose to spray.

The challenge with this strategy is that this type of pesticide does not discriminate and will kill any insect it comes in contact with, even the good ones.

The armyworms feeding frenzy only lasts two to three weeks, so if your lawn can take the hit, you can choose not to do anything about it. However, Bermuda and Zoysia will grow back.