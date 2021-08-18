A message from the reporter to the reader: Wellington Daily News introduces Greg Williams

Over the last four years at North Central College in Naperville, Ill., I've often envisioned myself as a reporter.

That vision became true the day I graduated in mid-May and got to Wellington, Kan.

I've been covering Wellington since I graduated and over the past few months; it's been a pleasure getting to know the community and even the rest of Sumner County.

Also, I've been covering Butler County for the Butler County Times-Gazette.

In Wellington, you will see me cover anything, from news to sports to weather to entertainment to everything else. In Butler County, I cover the news, but, occasionally, I'll cover sports. However, that's only if they need the extra hand.

As a kid that grew up in Algonquin, Ill. (50 minutes northwest of Chicago) and living a year in Maricopa, Ariz. (30 minutes south of Phoenix), I understand the importance of local journalism.

One of the reasons that intrigued me to come to Wellington was this is a city hungry for content and journalism. It was my understanding that Wellington was without a reporter for approximately seven months.

That had to change.

I'm happy to be here and I continue to learn new things about the community. Also, I'm excited that high school sports have officially begun. At least practices have begun; we have a few weeks before games, matches, and meets begin.

As someone that grew up in the Chicagoland area hearing about the big-time Illinois athletes like Derrick Rose, Anthony Davis, Bryan Bulaga, Jimmy Garoppolo, and many others, I can't wait to cover Wellington and see the other athletes in Kansas.

The best way to get in contact with me is through email at GWilliams@gannett.com. If you have Twitter, you can follow me for updates about the community and Wellington athletics. My Twitter is @GregWilliams28.

Again, I'm very excited to be here and it's an honor to be covering Wellington, Sumner County, and Butler County.

There’s no place I’d rather be. Let’s enjoy the ride together for as long as it lasts.