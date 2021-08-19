Kansas health and environment department lifts Hargis Watershed blue-green algae warning

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment tested the water at Hargis Watershed and have received the test results in the following hours.

In order for the "Blue-Green Algae Warning" to be lifted, the cell count is required to be lower than 80,000 cells/mL and the toxin count lower than 4.0 ug/L.

The sample taken from the Hargis Watershed had a cell count of zero cells/mL and a toxin count of 0.33 ug/L.

This allows the KDHE to lift the warning.

After a month of waiting, all normal recreation, including water activities, are now permitted.