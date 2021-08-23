Sweet and playing Tansy is the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

Miss Tansy is such a sweetheart.

Although she is only approximately 5 years old, she had to have most of her teeth removed due to them being in terrible condition.

She can still eat dry food but prefers her wet food most of the time. Tansy is very playful and loves attention.

Tansy has been at the humane society for 115 days and really needs a loving home. Her adoption fee is only $30, which includes up-to-date shots, microchips, and spays.

Call the Wellington Humane Society at 620-440-4375 to schedule an appointment to meet her.