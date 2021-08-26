School Board Election Notice for the Unified School District No. 353 held in November

On Nov. 2nd, there will be a regular election to elect three Board of Education Members for positions No. 4, 5, and 6.

This will be conducted in Unified School District No. 353, Sumner County, State of Kansas.

The names of the candidates, Board Member districts, and their positions are as follows:

Member District 1, Position No. 4: Kent Douglas and Andrea J. Kreifels

Member District 2, Position No. 5: Brandon Earl

Member District 3, Position No. 6: Jason Newberry

Qualified voters of USD No. 353 residing in the City of Wellington will vote at the following locations:

Raymond Frye Complex, 320 N. Jefferson, Wellington, KS, 67152

Qualified voters of USD No. 353 residing in the Townships of Wellington, Avon, Greene, Jackson, Harmon, Seventy-Six, and London will vote at the Raymond Frye Complex, 320 N. Jefferson, Wellington.

Qualified voters of USD No. 353 residing in the City of Mayfield, the Townships of Osborne, Sumner, and Downs will vote at the Mayfield Grocery Store Annex, 101 N. Osborn Ave., Mayfield.

Notice is further given that the polls for said election will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. and shall be conducted in accordance with the laws of the State of Kansas.