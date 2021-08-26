Here's what after school sports activities are affected by the USD 353 temporary closure

The Sumner County Health Department and USD 353 have deemed three of the six buildings as COVID-19 outbreak schools.

Therefore, USD 353 will be temporarily closing all schools and suspending sports practices and other school-related events.

USD 353 Superintendent released a press statement on the district website Thursday night:

We thank you, as always, for your patience and understanding while we continue to navigate this pandemic. We understand the frustrations and that this situation is not ideal, but the health and safety of our students and staff, and community is our top priority.

This closure will start on Aug. 27th and students can return on Sept. 7th. Adjustments for learning will be made once school resumes. on Sept. 7th.

The following sports activities will be affected by the temporary close:

(8/28) Varsity Volleyball @ Winfield

(8/30) Middle School Tennis @ 9th Street

(8/30) 8th Grade Volleyball @ WMS

(8/30) 7th Grade Volleyball @ Haysville

(8/31) HS/MS Cheer @ HS Campus

(8/31) Varsity Tennis @ 9th Street

(8/31) Varsity/JV Volleyball @ WHS

(9/2) Varsity Golf @ Augusta

(9/2) MS Tennis @ El Dorado

(9/2) Varsity/JV Cross Country @ Clearwater

(9/2) 9th Grade Volleyball @ WHS

(9/2) 7th Grade Football @ Sellers

(9/2) 8th Grade Football @ Sellers

(9/3) Varsity Football @ Clearwater

(9/4) JV Tennis @ Conway Springs

More updates will be made when it's available. Updates will also be made on Twitter by Greg Williams.