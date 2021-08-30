USD 353 is holding a special BOE meeting to discuss District Safety and Operation Plan

Wellington Unified School District 353 will be holding a special Board of Education (BOE) meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 1st at 6 p.m. in the Wellington High School auditorium to discuss the District Safety and Operation Plan.

The District and Operation Plan is the only discussion item on the BOE's agenda. However, before they start with the discussion items, patrons will be able to make comments if they wish at the start of the meeting.

This special meeting comes after all Wellington Public Schools were told to temporarily close.

In a statement made by USD 353 and Superintendent Adam Hatfield, the school district will review its policy and consult its medical staff members to make sure the schools can safely reopen on Sept. 7th.

In the meantime, students will not have remote learning during the temporary closure as the state only allows 40 hours of remote learning throughout the year for districts. There also should be no sports or after-school activities going on until the temporary shutdown is lifted.