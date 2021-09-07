Wellington Recycling Center will be collecting unwanted electronic devices on E-Waste Collection Day

There will be holding an E-Waste Collection Day on Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wellington Recycling Center.

The City of Wellington will be collecting ONLY unwanted, working, and non-working electronic devices. This can include computers, laptops, networking, LED monitors, serves, cables, and plugs.

They will not be accepting CRT monitors, TV's microwaves, or printers.

For more information about the operating hours, please contact Jeremy Jones, Public Works Director, at 620-326-7831.

For questions concerning specific items to be collected or data destruction, please contact Pete at 316-305-6896 (evenings) or Julian at 316-305-6895 (evenings). Or visit them on Facebook - E-Waste Wellington.