The City of Wellington has announced its 2021 fire hydrant testing schedule and will start Sept. 12

Hydrant testing will start on Sunday, Sept. 12, and will continue on weekdays only until all of the hydrants are tested. At times, due to unforeseen circumstances, changes to the schedule will be necessary.

Announcements for any changes will be made as soon as possible.

Crews will be trying to keep the water as clear as possible. Some “dirtying” of the water may occur in the area that is being tested. There's also the possibility that exists for adjacent areas to receive some of the “dirty” water.

Sept. 12 - Sept 17:

Downtown hydrants from 2nd to 9th on Washington

Washington from 10th St. to 16th St.

Jefferson from 1st St. to 16th St.

“A” St, and “B” St. from Lincoln to 16th St.

“C” St. from 2nd St. to 15th St.

“G”, “H”, Blaine, and Olive from 2nd St. to Harvey

“F” from 2nd to 15th

Vandenburgh & Harvey, Olive from Harvey to 8th

Crestview Heights and Coyote Ridge

All hydrants west from Poplar and south of 16th St.

Sept. 20 - 24:

All hydrants west from Poplar and south of 16th St.(cont)

Crestview Heights and Coyote Ridge ( cont.)

All hydrants from Ash to Gardner from 3rd to Waldo

All hydrants east of “A” St and north of 16th to the City Limits

All hydrants north of 16th St. on “A” St. to the City Limits (This will include the Industrial Park areas)

“G” & 12th, “H” St. from 11th to the North City Limits

All hydrants south of BNSF tracks from “C” St. to Woodlawn

Sept. 27 - Oct 1: