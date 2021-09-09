Submit an entry form to have an item placed in the Sesquicentennial Time Capsule

On July 11, 2021, Wellington and many other communities gathered together to witness the opening of the 1971 time capsule.

Now, Wellington is putting together another time capsule that would be opened in 2071.

The Sesquicentennial Time Capsule will be intended to remind people of the era in which the capsule was sealed.

Wellington is asking those who wish to participate to keep in mind that the items should be timeless.

No one knows what things will still be around in 50 years as electronics and inventions evolve. Here are a few ideas to consider:

Family photos

Favorite recipe

Handmade items crafted by a child, friend, or relative (Please be mindful of the size and take into consideration as items may corrode over time.

Memories - Transportation & Money

Business cards from local restaurants, stores, dentists, doctors, etc.

Ticket stubs from an amusement park, movie, concert, or play

Cover of a current magazine showing political, social, sports, or health news OR entertainment, fashion, or decorating trends

You can find the entry form on the Wellington website, which includes a list of Do's and Dont's.

Entries are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, and must be submitted to these three addresses:

City of Wellington: 317 S Washington Ave. Wellington, KS 67152

Sumner County Courthouse Clerk: 501 N Washington Ave. #101 Wellington, KS 67152

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce/CVB: 208 N Washington Ave PO Box 686 Wellington, KS 67152

Sesquicentennial has the right to deny items to be placed in the capsule based upon space availability.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.