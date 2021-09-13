El Dorado Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying this auto burglar

Over the last month, the El Dorado State Park has been experiencing multiple auto burglaries through the park.

Through the investigation, a possible suspect has been identified and the photos of this individual and suspect vehicle are attached.

El Dorado Crime Stoppers and the El Dorado Police Department are asking the public's assistance with identifying this individual.

Anyone with information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect/suspects could be eligible for an award of up to $1000.00, please leave a tip at Crime Stoppers, download the app, or call (316) 321-1080.

