Reserve a spot for Ladies Night and in the Scarecrow Light Pole Decorating Contest

There are a few events and deadlines coming up in Wellington.

One of the events begins this weekend and the others begin in early October, which is just around the corner.

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce/CVS Ladies Night Up is rapidly approaching as the deadline to reserve a spot is today, Sept. 13, and Ladies Night is Saturday, Sept. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There are only 200 reservations available and tickets are $25 per person. VIP tables for eight will be $260.

Put your little black dress on and enjoy brunch, shopping with local vendors and crafters, delicious drinks, and prizes from drawings. For more information, call 620-326-7466 or email admin@wellingtonkschamber.com

Even though it doesn't feel like it with the heat, technically, fall is here and it's time to get in the spirit.

One way to do get in the spirit of fall si joining the Scarecrow Light Pole Decorating Contest.

Entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, and decorations must be in place by Monday, Oct. 4.

Poles will be assigned by the Chamber of Commerce (special requests can be made, but not guaranteed). Judging is based on originality, materials, and space.

Those who enter may not decorate a pole higher than nine feet, use glue, packing tape, or permanently fasten anything to the light pole. The Chamber strongly urges to use painters tape, string, or zip ties.

Winners will be announced via Chamber Coffee at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7, and the judging will be done by an anonymous panel. Decorations must be removed by Nov. 5.

First place will receive $100 worth of Chamber Bucks, second place will receive $75 worth of Chamber Bucks, and third place will receive $50 worth of Chamber Bucks.

Those who are interested should email and submit their flier to the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Office at 208 N. Washington Ave. or Director@WellingtonKSChamber.com.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.