CDBG-CV3 funding application period extended for businesses in the City of Wellington

The City of Wellington has announced they have been awarded $150,000 as part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) special Coronavirus stimulus round of funding, also known as CDBG-CV3.

This funding is to be used to help businesses in Wellington affected by COVID-19, assist in job retention for employers of low-to-moderate income employees and businesses who are struggling to reopen due to the pandemic.

Funding

Grant funds must be used for working capital such as wages, non-City-owned utilities, and rent or other expenses such as sanitizing equipment, hand sanitizing stations, and other items necessary to protect patrons and employees.

It may not be used for paying lump sum debt and if you have received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), etc. It may not be used for double-dipping expenses. Bills can accrue from March 1, 2020, until 60 days after the reopening date.

Eligibility

Grants are available to businesses of 1-5 or 6-50 employees (or equivalents) that can certify the need for expense reimbursement during the shut-down period.

Grant Administrator

Ranson Financial, Grant Administrator for the City of Wellington, will set appointments to meet with applicants once all documentation is received. Documentation includes completed application and any applicable receipts, budget forms, canceled checks, employee verification forms, etc.

Applications

The “CDBG-CV Business Application” form can be mailed or emailed or are available in the City Manager’s Office. Completed applications and accompanying documents can be mailed/hand-delivered to the City of Wellington, City Manager’s Office, 317 S Washington, Wellington, KS 67152.

If you have questions, please contact Rose Mary Saunders or Crystal Hinnen, Ranson Financial at 316-264-3400, rsaunders@ransonfinancial.com, or the City Manager’s office at 620-326-3631.

The deadline for completed applications is at 5 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2021.

