Wellington and the Street Department will be replacing thermo-plastic street markings on Monday

The City of Wellington and the Street Department will be replacing thermo-plastic street markings on the west side of the intersection of 15th & Vandenburgh beginning Monday, Sept. 20.

This will take 2-3 days and will create some short delays in travel.

On Monday morning Wellington will also be smoothing out the asphalt at the edge of the Union Pacific tracks in the westbound lane

This will require closing the lanes to traffic west of Vandenburg for 1-2 hours. During this time, traffic may use 12th Street to travel west.

This work should be completed before noon.

