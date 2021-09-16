Unified School District 353 passes revised Safety and Operation plan with masking criteria option

On Sept. 13, the Wellington School District Board of Education got together for the first time since they mandated a mask policy for the district.

In the Monday meeting, the BOE discussed the Safety and Operation Plan again.

Holly Parkey, Unified School District 353 nurse, gave up to date positive case numbers. Mr. Hatfield indicated that the USD 353 medical team recommendation was to keep masking districtwide.

The BOE allowed parents in attendance to ask questions and make comments. The discussion centered around the mask portion of the plan and the criteria for wearing or not wearing masks in schools. They also discussed the testing program.

A motion was passed 6-1 to approve the revised Safety and Operation Plan using the building by building masking criteria option. The most current revised document can be found on the USD 353 website.

The BOE discussed more items and approved 10 new hires items.

Mya Sowersby- Para- Lincoln Elementary

Elizabeth Zimmerman- Para- Washington Elementary

Chelsea McGuire-Para-WMS

Cynthia Palmer- Para-Eisenhower Elementary

Katelyn Harris- Para-WMS

Avery Crossman - Para WMS

Brett Clark- Maintenance

Cynthia Cooney- Para- Lincoln Elementary

Kimberly Ledesma- Covid Support Aide

-Krystal Scobee-Para- Eisenhower Elementary

The BOE also approved the transfer of Kaydland Arebalo from Eisenhower to Lincoln Elementary.

The discussed items started with Linda Chase's interest in attending the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, with her students.

She brought two FFA students to talk about the benefits of the FFA convention and the educational benefits it entails, including building stronger leadership skills and networking.

A motion was made and seconded to approve the FFA to travel to Indiana for the conference.

The 2021-22 Negotiated Agreement has been ratified by the teachers. It was presented to the BOE for discussion and possible action. A motion was made and seconded to approve the negotiated agreement as presented for one year.

There was a request made by the BOE that they wanted to discuss the Parent-Teacher Conferences in the district. district. They indicated that they would like to poll parents/guardians during conference time to receive feedback on student-led conferences.

They inquired about the student-led conferences at WHS and if students were graded on them. The BOE inquired whether or not coaches who were teachers were required to be at conferences.

Building administrators in attendance provided clarification and additional information on student-led conferences in their buildings.

