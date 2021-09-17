Wellington hopes to resolve the utility bills issue with assistance from a former meter reader

After residents have expressed their frustration towards their utility bills, the City of Wellington is making a stride to get them back on the normal timeframe.

Wellington has announced that the two newly hired meter readers are quickly learning their routes, and starting on Friday, they will have a former meter reader assist in getting them caught up.

The readers will be gathering readings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each weekday.

Those who haven't received their utility bills have been waiting for over a month. The city realizes this is later than usual, but they are working hard to resolve the problem.

Those who are expecting a delayed utility bill should also expect the bill to be more expensive compared to their bills with a normal timeframe.

For example; If a resident receives their bill after 45 days, they will be paying the normal timeframe (30 days) plus the 15 days it was late.

However, the Wellington Daily News reached out to City Manager Shane Shields. This was to figure out if since the first 15 days were added to the delayed bill, will the remaining 15/16 days be a separate bill or added to the next month?

Shields was contacted via email and phone. The article will be updated and reposted when Shields gets back to the Wellington Daily News.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.