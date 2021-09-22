Sumner County Health Department is holding a 3-day flu clinic at the Wellington Recycle Center

As the end of September approaches, flu season is upon us.

The Sumner County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu clinic, so those who attend can get their flu shot.

The three-day clinic will be at the Wellington Recycle Center on 217 N. Jefferson St.

Here are the dates and times for each clinic.

Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The cost for the flu shot is $36, but it will be $75.24 for 65 and older to receive the high dose. The health department accepts cash, checks, major credit cards, and all insurances.

Those who have children will have to be done at the health department by appointment. Face masks are appreciated and there's a reminder to bring your insurance card and ID.

Those who plan on going can save time by completing the flu consent form and bringing it to one of the clinics.

The consent form is located in the lower right corner of the Sumner County Health Department website.

