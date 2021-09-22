Places and dates of registration for city and school elections in Sumner County

In compliance with the provision of K.S.A. 25-2310, notice is hereby given that the books for registration of voters will be open at the following places during regular business hours:

Sumner County Clerk’s Office, Courthouse

Argonia City Clerk, City Building

Belle Plaine City Clerk, City Building

Caldwell City Clerk, City Building

Conway Springs City Clerk, City Building

Oxford City Clerk, City Building

Mulvane City Clerk, City Building

Wellington City Clerk, City Building

On the 12th day of October 2021, the books for voter registration will close. Registration books will remain closed until the 2nd day of November 2021.

A citizen of the United States who is eighteen (18) years of age or older or will have attained the age of eighteen (18) years at the next election, must register before he or she can vote. Registration is open until the close of business on the 21st day before the election. Registration is accomplished by completing a Kansas Voter Registration Application and submitting it to the office of the County Election Officer either in person or by mail.

When a voter has been registered according to law, the voter shall remain registered until the voter changes name by marriage, divorce, or other legal proceeding or changes residence. The voter may re-register in person, by mail, or other delivery when registration is open.

The County Election Officer or the Secretary of State upon request shall provide application forms. The application shall be signed under penalty of perjury.

In Witness Whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and seal this 13th day of September 2021.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.