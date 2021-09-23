Several Kansas Gannett papers are being purchased by CherryRoad Media, including the Wellington Daily News

CherryRoad Media has announced the acquisition of several newspapers in Kansas, including the Wellington Daily News, all owned by Gannett.

In addition to the Wellington Daily News, the company has purchased the Hays Daily News, the Garden City Telegram, the Leavenworth Times, the St. John News, the Kiowa County Signal, the Dodge City Daily Globe, the McPherson Sentinel, the Butler County Times-Gazette, the Pratt Tribune, the Ottawa Herald, the Newton Kansan, and the Hiawatha World.

CherryRoad Media also has purchased several newspapers in Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa. The purchase of these newspapers, all part of the USA Today Network, will be effective Oct. 1.

"We're really excited to be working with the high quality of staff already in place in these communities," said Jeremy Gulban, CEO of CherryRoad Media. "We want to bring together our tech skills and tools and put together a great online news source and print newspapers for subscribers."

Gulban said a special agreement was in place with Gannett ownership to allow for a relatively seamless transition to new ownership for the newspapers in question. He said CherryRoad Media was willing to invest in local community newspapers because there was room for both print and digital resources in news coverage, especially areas that focused on local news.

"I don't think a newspaper is a newspaper unless we print a newspaper," Gulban said. "There are some who want a printed paper to hold in their hands, there are others who get their news online. We want to cut through the clutter and serve all with a better product."

Prior to the October 1, 2021 acquisition, CherryRoad Media owned seven newspapers in Minnesota, Arkansas, and Alabama. CherryRoad Media is a division of CherryRoad Technologies, which originated in 1983. The company is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Gulban said his intent was to continue the legacy of the paper long into the future, fighting against economic forces with an infusion of creativity, energy, and resources to support local newspapers.

"As we get to know who all does what we will look into adding additional staff and facing the challenge of bringing in the right talent," Gulban said. "We look forward to supporting the communities our papers serve in every way we can. There are many exciting initiatives on the horizon with this new endeavor, with much more to look forward to in the months ahead. Please continue to support your local newspapers. They serve to remind us of where we have been, as well as where we are headed."

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.