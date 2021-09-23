Wellington has posted a meter reader job opening in an attempt to get back to a regular 30-day billing cycle

After the hiring and training of two-meter readers for Wellington, the city is looking for another meter reader.

In the last month, utility bills have been delayed for residents in Wellington. One of the reasons was that the city was short-staffed with their meter readers.

Wellington is quickly trying to get back to the regular 30-day period in their billing cycles and one of those ways is to hire more meter readers.

On Sept. 17. Wellington announced that the two newly hired meter readers were quickly learning and going to start on that Friday.

Now, Wellington has posted a job opening on their city website for another meter reader.

Under the supervision of the Utility Collection Supervisor and/or City Clerk, the Meter Reader position includes fieldwork in the accurate reading, recording, and reporting of electric and water consumption by utility customers for property billing.

Wellington is asking that candidates should have one year of experience, a high school diploma or GED equivalent, a valid Kansas Driver's License, and skills in the field.

