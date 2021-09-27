Wellington Noon Lions Club is hosting 'Strides Walk for Diabetes Awareness' in early October

The Wellington Noon Lions Club is holding a diabetes awareness walk at Century Park on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The Strides Walk for Diabetes Awareness is a free event where the Wellington Noon Lions Club engages in the community in the fight against diabetes.

Those who enter have the ability to win prizes for every lap walked increases the participants' chances.

The walk will start at 9 a.m. and conclude two hours later. The walk will take place at Century Park in Wellington.

There is also a "Stride Walk for Diabetes Awareness" event on Facebook where information will be posted and people can RSVP.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.