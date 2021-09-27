On Wednesday, Sept. 22nd, Wellington Christian Academy held its Annual Spelling Bee.

Owen Camblin and Natallie Cox will represent WCA at the Sumner County Spelling Bee, which will be held on Wednesday, October 13th at the Wellington High School.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.