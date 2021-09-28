The entry deadline for the Fall Festival Chili Cook Off is October 1st and entries could win $100 Chamber Bucks

Do you have a great chili recipe? If so, you should enter your chili into the Fall Festival Chili Cook Off Contest.

The entry deadline is Friday, Oct. 1, and participants must submit a $10 entry fee and form to the Wellington Chamber office by 5 p.m.

Participants can drop off or mail the check to the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce/CVB, 208 N Washington Ave.

The 2021 Fall Festival is Saturday, October 9th in Heritage Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please plan to be present for the full duration.

Booth/Table space will be drawn at the pre-event meeting, 9:30 Saturday morning. This is a mandatory meeting. We will meet at the outside stage. If the head cook/contact person is not available for this meeting, please be sure to send a representative of your team.

You don't have to make the chili onsite, but you can. No alcohol can be used in the chili. Electric hookups are provided by the Chamber/City of Wellington. No open fires will be allowed. Extension cords are NOT provided. Please provide your own tables/chairs/canopy.

Teams are required to prepare a minimum of one roaster full of chili (about 5 gallons,) but we encourage you to prepare more, as the judges will take 8oz for judging. At 11:30 a.m., the Chamber will collect the 8oz competition chili in a cup provided by the Chamber.

There are 3 competitions: Best Chili ($100 Chamber Bucks,) People's Choice (Trophy), and Most Spirited (Certificate) for booth and participant decorations matching the Autumn Harvest Homecoming theme.

The Chili Cook Off entry form can be found here.

