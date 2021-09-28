USD 353 will require Wellington Middle School to wear masks; 5 other schools will be highly recommended

At Monday night's Unified School District 353's special Board Of Education meeting, the BOE voted to revise the district’s Safety and Operation Plan.

The revisions excluded the community gating criteria and are now just based on the percentage of positive cases in each school. Those numbers are:

Positive New Cases Per Week:

Elementary- 2%

Eisenhower- 5 or less

Kennedy- 3 or less

Lincoln- 4 or less

Washington- 2 or less

Secondary-1%

WMS- 4 or less

WHS- 5 or less

This means, beginning today, masks are highly recommended for Eisenhower, Kennedy, Lincoln, Washington, and Wellington High School.

Masks are required for Wellington Middle School and anyone that is in quarantine protocol.

Additionally, updates to the testing policy were approved. Those will not take effect until Oct. 4th.

It is as follows:

Symptom-free testing will be available to USD 353 staff and students that are under quarantine guidelines from 6-7:30 a.m. at the WMS Auxiliary gym

Symptom-free testing will be available to all USD 353 staff on a voluntary basis from 6-7:30 a.m. at the WMS Auxiliary gym or during the school day by appointment. Staff will be limited to two tests per week.

The full plan can be seen on the USD 353 website or here.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.