Anne Maurine Marnix Living Trust donated $150K to the Cowley College Foundation

The Cowley College Foundation was generously gifted a $150,648.91 donation from the Anne Maurine Marnix Living Trust.

“We are so grateful for this significant gift from Ms. Marnix’s Trust,” Dr. Kori Gregg, president, and CEO of the Cowley College Foundation said. “The Foundation is honored to accept this on behalf of all of the students of Cowley College whose lives will forever be changed because of her generosity.”

Anne grew up in Arkansas City before going on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University. She went on to obtain a Master of Science from Emporia State University, and later a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Oregon. She completed her post-doctoral work at the City College of San Francisco.

Anne served for many years as the associate professor of business at San Francisco State University. She began her teaching career at Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, KS, and went on to teach at Independence Community College, Kansas State Teachers College, Central Washington State College, University of Oregon, and Eastern Montana State College prior to her time at San Francisco State University.

“While Ms. Marnix went on to have a storied career in higher education outside of the area, she never forgot her roots here in Arkansas City or the importance of the mission of the Cowley College Foundation,” Dr. Gregg said. “We are truly thankful for her foresight.”

Her brother, Melville Marnix Jr., was the recipient of Cowley College’s 1996 Outstanding Tiger Alumni Award.

