Here are the 2021 Wellington High School Duchess candidates for homecoming

This week is the 2021 Wellington High School homecoming.

There are various activities planned throughout the week, but things will start on Thursday at 6 p.m. with a homecoming parade.

The parade will be on Washington Street. Then, after the parade, a downtown pep rally will follow and take place at Heritage Park.

On Friday, there will be a pep assembly at the Wellington High School gym to get ready for a football game against El Dorado.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m., but at halftime, the high school will announce the Wellington Duchess candidates.

Those Duchess of Wellington candidates are Airalyn Frame, Kaitlyn Hain, Nikki Peninger, Josey Wolf, and Ali Zeka.

After the game, until 11 p.m., the Wellington Homecoming Dance will be in the high school commons.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.