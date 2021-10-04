Lincoln Ave and "A" Street will be under construction starting Tuesday morning to repair a water cut

The Wellington Street Department will be working at Lincoln Ave. & "A" St. this week.

The Street Department will be repairing a water cut at Lincoln Ave. & “A” St. beginning Tuesday morning on Oct. 5.

This area will need to be zipped and replaced. Lincoln Avenue between “A” Street and Ash Street will be closed during these repairs through late Wednesday.

